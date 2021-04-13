June 24, 1974 – March 4, 2021

Jason Wayne Greene returned home to the loving arms of Jesus on March 4, 2021 due to complications from Type 1 Diabetes.

Jason was born on June 24, 1974 in American Falls, Idaho. The oldest of three boys, Jason would eventually be joined by his brothers Ty and Caleb. He was a loving big brother and was incredibly close with his parents. The oldest grandchild, Jason was especially special to his Grandma Robin and was the unofficial leader of the Wegner Kids. To this day he holds the family record for the most catastrophic bike crash.

After spending most of his childhood in Idaho, the family moved to Winnemucca, NV, where Jason attended high school. While there, he was active in wrestling and made many lifelong friends. He later moved back to Rockland, ID, where he was nearly inseparable with his uncle, aunt and cousins while attending American Falls High School. After school Jason married and was blessed with two children, Jaron born in 1993 and Jordyn in 1995. He absolutely loved being a father and was a proud and caring Dad. Being a Dad was one of Jason’s proudest accomplishments. The love he had for his children knew no bounds. With his family, Jason lived in Utah and Colorado with the family choosing to settle permanently in the Salt Lake City area.

Jason was amazing with people. He was a natural born salesman, as he could connect so well with people and their needs. Jason always had a natural aptitude with anything electronic or mechanical. He was a good carpenter and was always willing to pitch in and help. In his last years he could be found fixing a neighbors wiring, helping someone haul furniture or building a deck. He was the first one to offer help in any way he could.

Jason had a great love of the outdoors. Many of his childhood summers were spent pulling trout from the East Fork of Rock Creek and working at logging sites with his grandpa and uncles. He loved camping and fishing trips with his kids, his dad Ron and his brothers.

Jason is survived by his children Jaron Greene and Jordyn Greene; his brothers Ty Cannon and Caleb Cannon, all of Salt Lake City, UT; his parents Ron and Tanna Cannon of Malad, ID; and Kelly and Teri Taylor of Boise, ID; his Grandfather Steve Wegner of Rockland, ID, as well as numerous family and friends who loved him dearly. He was welcomed into heaven by those loved ones who preceded him in death: his Grandmother Robin Wegner; Grandparents Bill and Thelma Cannon; and his Great-Grandparents.

Jason spent his last summer working on the family farm in the Rockland Valley. The family will gather there to celebrate his life and spread his ashes at a later date. While our faith reassures us that we will see him again, our hearts ache at his loss. Jason will always be remembered for all that he was to so many.