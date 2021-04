Gracie Funk, daughter of Lance and Lisa Funk of American Falls, was recognized as Power County’s 2021 Junior Miss on Saturday, April 10. She received a $1,325 scholarship in the program.

The first runner up was Makenzie Smith, daughter of Kelly and Justin Richardson, with a $1,125 scholarship; the second runner up was…

Read the full story and more in the paper edition of The Power County Press! Subscribe Today!