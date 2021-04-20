Junior Miss thanks Rotary Club, others

To the editor,

I would like to take this opportunity to thank the American Falls Rotary Club for sponsoring the Power County Junior Miss program.

Through this amazing program I have been able to build new relationships, discover new abilities, and gain a new sense of confidence.

I am so grateful for this outstanding program, and for everyone who has made this experience possible.

I would also like to thank the wonderful directors who have put in countless hours to help each one of us participants become our best selves.

As well as a big thank you to our generous scholarship contributors for the opportunity to further our education.

I have truly loved every moment of this journey, and I cannot wait to represent this incredible community. I have spent my whole life in American Falls and I’m humbled that I get the chance to live in such a supportive town.

This program has taught me so many lifelong lessons that I will be able to carry on, and I highly encourage any young women to take this opportunity to participate when their time arises!

Thanks again for everyone who made this experience possible.

Gracie Funk

2021 Power County Junior Miss