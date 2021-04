Farming and Ranching operation looking for a full-time year-round employee. Must have experience in driving Semi Truck, and Operating Tractors. Preferred experience in Welding, Mechanic work, and Irrigation. Prior ranch experience a plus, but not necessary. Competitive Pay and Benefits. Great work environment with a family owned and run operation. Call 208-226-2394 for more detailed job description.

Thanks for reading! Read more in this week's print edition.Subscribe Today!