Betty A. Miller passed away Thursday, April 22, 2021. Her visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, April 28, at St. John’s Lutheran Church, American Falls, ID. An additional visitation will be from 10 to 10:45 a.m. Thursday, April 29. The funeral service will start at 11 a.m. Condolences may be shared and the service viewed live at www.davisrosemortuary.com.

