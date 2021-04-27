Bobby Lee “Smitty” Schmett

April 2, 1939 – March 31, 2021

Bobby Lee Schmett died Wednesday, March 31, 2021 in American Falls, ID.

Bob grew up in Rockland and spent most of his life in Power County. He loved the valley, the mountains and life-long friends.

Bob was born to Virgil William and Mary June Gilson Schmett on April 2, 1939. He attended the Rockland Schools and graduated with the class of 1957.

In 1961 he married Francis Abbott. They resided in American Falls and he worked for the El Paso Gas Company. This employment took the family to Moab, UT, for a time. Upon returning to Idaho, he was engaged in long haul trucking and then started his own cement business.

Panning for gold, fishing, hunting and camping were the family’s hobbies. He and Fran spent their winters in the Arizona desert, hiking, four wheeling and enjoying the warm weather.

Bob never fully retired; he was always busy working in his shop or helping out his neighbors. He so enjoyed the sociality of his classmates of ’57. They were truly friends forever, a close-knit group of individuals.

He was preceded in death by his sons, Eddie Duane and Bruce Lane Schmett; a grandson, Bobby Lee Schmett; a brother, James Virgil; and his parents. He is survived by his wife, Fran; and daughter, Robyn Lynn of American Falls; a daughter-in-law, Diana Schmett; and a granddaughter, Kimberly Schmett of Portland, OR; grandsons, Mike and Andrew Payne of Japan and California; two sisters, Joann Babbitt and Janice May of Boise and Kuna, ID.

The body was cremated and the ashes will be placed in the Valley View Cemetery in Rockland at a later date.