Betty Agnes Miller, 92, went to her heavenly father Thursday, April 22, 2021. She was born Nov. 27, 1928 to Ancil Vernon Miller and Wilma Agnes Sherrod in American Falls, ID. Betty was the third of 13 children.

Betty married Henry Wendolin Miller Oct. 25, 1947 and to this union they had two children, Harold and Linda.

Betty enjoyed quilting blankets for family and friends. She worked on quilts with the ladies from St. John’s Lutheran Church and with the Pink Ladies at Power County Hospital. She also enjoyed doing jigsaw puzzles in the morning sunshine.

Betty is survived by: her two children, Harold (Nancy) Miller and Linda (Stephen) Blaker; her grandchildren, Dawn Blaker, Cole Miller and Dustin (Nicoline) Blaker; nine great-grandchildren, Travis, Alexis, K.D., Nathaniel, Jaxson, Erik, Elsie, Mercedie and Kora; her brothers Vernon (Elaine) and Charlie (Bonadyn); and sisters, Lois March, Martha Munson, Remo (Ray) Walker and Laura Mae (Blaine) Kendall; and many wonderful nieces and nephews.

Betty is preceded in death by: her husband, Henry; father and mother, Ancil and Wilma Miller; sisters, Fern Workman, Noreen Styers; and brothers, Earl, Lloyd, Floyd and Lester.

A viewing was held at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 656 Tyhee Ave., American Falls, April 28 from 6 to 8 p.m. and one hour prior to the service which was at 11 a.m. April 29. Lunch followed. Graveside services will be at a later time.

Condolences may be shared and the service watched live at www.davisrosemortuary.com. In lieu of flowers make a donation to your favorite charity in her name.