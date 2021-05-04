Brent K. Robinson was born in Emmett, ID, on Nov. 14, 1948 to Myrl and Phyllis Robinson. He grew up in American Falls and graduated from American Falls High School in 1967.

Following his graduation, he served a mission in England for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. When Brent returned home, he met Karen Weaver. They were married on Oct. 16, 1970. Brent and Karen welcomed three children into their family, Shane, Shannon, and Kent.

In the years to come, Brent and his family lived in Idaho Falls, Delta, UT, and Chino, CA. After the death of his youngest son, Kent, in 1987, they moved to Victorville, CA, where he lived the remainder of his life.

Brent’s 40-year career was in the grocery business. He worked for several stores, ultimately retiring in 2012 from Albertsons. Brent loved going to the movies. We often wonder if it was to see the newest release or just to have his favorite snack … popcorn! He loved visiting Las Vegas and enjoying a good inexpensive prime rib dinner. He loved trips to Utah and Idaho to visit his family.

He’s well known for asking, “Would you like a beverage?” He loved socializing with friends and meeting new people. He was quite the jokester and enjoyed sharing his latest joke to anyone who’d listen. He had a love for sports and enjoyed meeting up with his brothers and son to watch a football game. Brent loved supporting his grandkids and found time to attend their activities.

He had a strong faith in our Savior Jesus Christ and loved God. He was a good man and served in many church callings. Brent had a love for humanity and a willingness to serve others. He was, “One of the good guys!”

Brent passed away on Dec. 20, 2020, in Apple Valley, CA, at the age of 72.

He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Karen (Weaver) Robinson of Victorville, CA; his son Shane (Karen) Robinson of Blackfoot; his daughter Shannon (Peter) Horne of Lucerne Valley, CA; brothers, Steven (Sherrie) Robinson of Pleasant Grove, UT, and Blaine (Wendy) Robinson of Sandy, UT; sisters, Shirley (Tom) Mills of Pocatello and Donna (Ken) Hansen of Garden City, UT. He had 10 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Myrl and Phyllis Robinson; his son, Kent Robinson; nephew, Kirk Mills; and brother-in-law and sister, Richard and Janice Buchholz.

Brent will be missed, but never forgotten!

A memorial service to honor Brent is planned for Saturday, May 15, at 11 a.m. It will be held at the LDS Chapel, 650 Pocatello Ave., American Falls, ID. Family will meet one hour prior to the service. Link for online viewing of services https://youtu.be/v87B8RDVyZc.

The family would like to offer a special thanks to Bishop Beck and the American Falls 3rd Ward.