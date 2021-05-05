Great Rift Transportation Office Manager

Great Rift Transportation LLC, an agriculturally based trucking company located in America Falls, ID is seeking an Office Manager. This position requires a strong background in the daily operation of a fast-paced agriculturally based trucking company. The duties include, but are not limited to, the daily accounting of all incoming and outgoing loads, setting freight rates, managing purchase orders, managing fuel inventories, truck mileage, insurance, licensing, permits, and billing. Must have computer experience with Microsoft Office. The individual should have a strong financial understanding of P&L statements. Pay is based on experience with full benefit package.
Send resume to greatrift@live.com or drop off at 2953 Lamb Weston Rd. American Falls, ID 83211
Any question call Great Rift at (208) 226-7770