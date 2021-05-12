Agricultural Assistant
Col of Agricultural & Life Sciences
This position will perform farming, irrigation, and maintenance duties in support of research related to irrigated potatoes, forage, and grain crops at the Aberdeen R&E Center under the general direction of the Farm Supervisor or other staff as designated by the Superintendent. This position requires experience in operation and maintenance of a variety of diesel and gasoline powered farm equipment. Salary range: $14.53 per hour or higher depending on experience. For more information or to apply visit http://apptrkr.com/2242099. Announcement #SP002802P. EOE/AA/M/F/D/V