AHS track travels and hosts meet

The Aberdeen High School track team members traveled to Soda Springs Friday, April 30. Both the boys’ team and the girls’ team took second place at the meet.

Boys results in the top ten:

100 meters: Ivan Cerna took sixth place and Anthony Mosqueda took tenth place.

200 meters: Ivan Cerna took eighth place.

400 meters: Marshall Elliott took first, Juan Barrera took second and Jordan Valeriano took ninth…

