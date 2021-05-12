Farm Operations Foreman
Col of Agricultural & Life Sciences
This position works under the general guidance of the Operations Manager to manage all aspects of field, equipment, and Foundation Seed operations for the UI Aberdeen R&E Center. This position requires two (2) years of experience supervising in an agricultural setting. Salary range: $20.00 per hour or higher depending on experience. For more information or to apply visit http://apptrkr.com/2242100. Announcement #SP002801P. EOE/AA/M/F/D/V