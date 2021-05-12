Rockland track competes at Hazelton, Aberdeen

The Rockland High School track and field went to the Monte Andrus Invitational in Hazelton, ID, on Saturday, May 1.

Highlights on the boys’ side include Garret Hendrickson taking third place in the 200 meter race with a time of 25.37. William Lower took eighth place in the 400 meter race with a time of 58.25. Ezra Hubbard took third place in the 800 meter…

