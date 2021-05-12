Three run for highway district job at May 18 election

An election will take place on Tuesday, May 18, for a commissioner on the Power County Highway District. Longtime highway district commissioner Robert Wetzel will be taking on two challengers, Jesse Johnston and Kade Smith.
Polls will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at county polling places. Contact the Power County Clerk’s Office at 208-226-7611 to gain information on voting locations and registration.
All three candidates have one thing in common: all are local small businessmen.
