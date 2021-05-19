Developer eyes A.F. for home building

Housing inventory remains low, and even with high construction costs, builders are increasing the amount of homes available in American Falls.
Briscoe Builders is working on a development that, if all goes as planned, will start construction this week. The area will expand Lakeview Boulevard at the intersection of Lakeview Boulevard an…
Read the full story and more in the paper edition of The Power County Press! Subscribe Today!
|
Thanks for reading!
Read more in this week's print edition.Subscribe Today!