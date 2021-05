Elaine Miller passed away on Thursday, May 20, 2021 at her home, surrounded by her family.

A viewing will be held at Davis Rose Mortuary on Wednesday, May 26, from 6 to 8 p.m. A viewing will be at the American Falls Community Church on Thursday, May 27, at 10 a.m. Funeral services will follow at 11 a.m.

