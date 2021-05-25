Eleanor Howes passed away on Thursday, May 20, 2021 with her daughter Francine Rudeen by her side. She resided in Hayden, ID, until recently when she moved into Spring Creek Assisted Living to be near her daughter.

A viewing will be held at Davis Rose Mortuary at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, May 26, followed by a graveside service at the Falls View Cemetery beginning at 3 p.m.

Condolences and memories may be shared at www.davisrosemortuary.com.