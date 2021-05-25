Thanks for blood drive support

To the editor,

Thank you St. John’s Lutheran Church for the use of the gymnasium for the blood drive.

Thank you to all of the generous donors: Douglas Clinger, Ann Munden, Kevin Klassen, Mark Love, Maury Leon, Corinna Klassen, Christine Mauch, Cori West, Shawna Teichert, William Toevs, Michelle Klassen, Marcus Klassen, Deborah Flandro, Heather Hornbacher, Linda Neibaur, Carl Rudeen, Daren Fehringer, Kevin Steinlicht, Adam Teichert, Todd Burry, Denise Miller, Teresa Tuma, Ian Fullmer, April Sammons, Paul Bammert, Paul Laggis, Rachel Cherrington, Evan Gallelos, Joshua Cherrington, Richard Sammons, and Gerald Brady.

We were able to collect 34 units of blood!

Melissa Lott

