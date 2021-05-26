City of Aberdeen waste treatment plant opening

The City of Aberdeen has an opening in our waste treatment plant. We will train, but waste treatment certification is preferred. Must be able to work with computers, have good math skills, good penmanship, be able to work on call every other weekend, some mechanical skills and be able to work well without supervision. Job comes with good benefits including government retirement program (PERSI), paid vacation and most holidays off. Pay will start at $15.00 Hr. DOE. Please come in to get an application at Aberdeen City Hall, 33 North Main or go to our website at www.aberdeenidaho.us. Must pass background check.

Thanks for reading! Read more in this week's print edition.Subscribe Today!