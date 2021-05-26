Middle school students report on Yellowstone trip

Five seventh grade girls reported on the Yellowstone trip to Aberdeen School District board members present at the regular school board meeting. They reported that all five of them plus one more girl unable to attend the meeting were able to participate in a BBC documentary while at Yellowstone. The documentary will air on Netflix in the future…

Read the full story and more in the paper edition of The Aberdeen Times! Subscribe Today!

Thanks for reading! Read more in this week's print edition.Subscribe Today!