Amy’s Kitchen, Inc. Project Engineer Technician

Amy’s Kitchen, Inc. seeks a Project Engineer Technician to devise short-and long-range facility improvements, facility expansions, and manufacturing equipment projects. Conduct implementation studies for process, method, and efficiency improvements. Evaluate and make recommendations for new processing equipment and systems for adaptation to the manufacturing process. Prepare reports on project status on a regular basis. Coordinate with team members in the creation of project schedules, project budgets, and provide guidance through the construction and transition stages. Position requires a Bachelor’s degree in Mechanical Engineering, Industrial Engineering, or a related field, and 2 years of experience with monitoring manufacturing processes in large-scale plant manufacturing in the frozen food production and processing industry to identify ways to reduce losses, decrease time requirements, and improve quality. Experience must include a minimum of: 1 year of experience with defining problems, collecting data, establishing facts, and drawing valid conclusions; 1 year of experience with generating mechanical and electrical drawings using AutoCAD; 1 year of experience with developing and maintaining drawing libraries, including drawing numbering systems and logging; 1 year of experience with trouble shooting for operations, safety, and laboratory testing; 1 year of experience with support project and maintenance work for phosphoric acid and sulfuric acid plants, ammonia storage, and distribution areas; 1 year of experience with gypsum pumping systems and stack operations; and 1 year of experience with data analysis using Minitab for equipment and instrument selection and plant process evaluation. Job location: Pocatello, ID. To apply, please visit https://amys.com/careers and enter keyword PROJE02460 when prompted. Alternatively, please send your resume, cover letter, and copy of the ad to: C. Lewis at 1650 Corporate Circle, Suite 200, Petaluma, CA 94954.

