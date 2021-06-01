Cemetery staff to remove flowers from Falls View

Replacing items on grass too much work for small staff; board looks at bond to improve roads

Budget concerns have prompted Falls View Cemetery staff to crack down on artificial flowers and other artwork left permanently on graves there. Additionally, the cemetery board is debating asking for a bond to replace dilapidated roads in the cemetery.

Many have left plastic flowers or shepherd’s hooks in front of graves to honor those who have gone before, and insist they remain there continuously. Other items include …

