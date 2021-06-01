Myra Rast McDonnell, 75, was born in American Falls, ID, to Daniel Jr. and Athaleen Rast on July 6, 1945. Myra had two older siblings: Walter and Roberta. Myra attended school in American Falls. In 1964, Myra married Richard K. Vollmer and they had two children, Toni and Brad. Myra and Richard were later divorced.

Myra worked at the Harms Memorial Hospital for 30 years and that was her home away from home; her laugh could be heard echoing from the lunch room. Over her 75 years in American Falls, Myra so enjoyed her work family and friends and was blessed with many. Myra also volunteered with the Pink Ladies at the hospital. Her time with the Pink Ladies was a joy to her.

Myra loved her immediate and far-reaching extended family. The Rast Cousin’s Camp was her favorite place to go each year. Myra was preceded in death by her parents; her nephew, Kirk; and her niece, Teri Anderson Fisk. Myra is survived by her brother, Walter, and Bonnie Rast; her sister, Roberta and Gerald Anderson; her daughter, Toni Vollmer and her son, Brad and Sherri Vollmer and her grandchildren Skyler and Jessica; and many cousins, nieces and nephews.

Myra passed away on Sunday, July 19, 2020 after courageously battling cancer, again! Myra fought like a champ. A Celebration of Life is planned for Myra on Saturday, June 5, 2021, from 1:30 to 3:30 at the Merritt Thornhill Pavilion at Indian Springs, 3249 Indian Springs Rd, American Falls. Light snacks will be provided.