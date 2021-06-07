Elaine Permann Miller

July 26, 1928 – May 20, 2021

Elaine Marie Permann Miller passed away on May 20, 2021 peacefully in her sleep surrounded by her family. Elaine was born on July 26, 1928 to Albert and Mary Kurtz Permann. She attended school at a small country school between Little Creek and Rockland. Later, she attended school in American Falls where she graduated.

Elaine was the oldest of four children, Leona Huber (deceased), Ramona Wetzel, and Larry Permann (deceased). Elaine was always busy helping her Mother with the cooking, cleaning, and the gardening. She also had to help in the fields, hauling hay, pulling rye, and helping clear new broken ground of sage brush. Elaine delighted in teasing her younger sister, Ramona.

Elaine married Vernon Miller on Nov. 9, 1947. They farmed in Sterling, ID, where they started their family. They had seven boys, Ricky, Ronnie, Steven, Randy, Bart, Craig, and Kirby. Vernon and Elaine later moved to Rockland when they bought the farm from Vernon’s dad and farmed for many years. They later bought Little Creek farm from the Permann family.

Elaine loved to sing and was always singing and humming. Her favorite song was “Going to the dumps, to the dumps, to the dumps, dumps, dumps” which she sang to her grandchildren often. She sang in the church choir and was a member of AF Sharps for many years. Elaine was a member of the Pink Ladies Auxiliary at Harms Memorial Hospital for many years. Elaine, also, was a member of the Congregational Church where she was active in many duties. Elaine was always kind and compassionate to all.

Elaine is survived by her husband, Vernon; her sons, Randy (Janet) Miller, Bart (Terri) Miller, Craig (Tressa), and Kirby (Charlene) Miller; her daughter-in-law, Janie Miller; her sister, Ramona Wetzel; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her sons, Ricky, Ronnie and Steven; her parents, Albert and Mary Permann; her sister, Leona Huber; and brother, Larry Permann.

A viewing was held at Davis Rose Mortuary on Wednesday, May 26, from 6 to 8 p.m. A viewing was at the American Falls Community Church on Thursday, May 27, 2021 at 10 a.m. Funeral services followed at 11 a.m. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.davisrosemortuary.com.