Richard (Rich) Schelske

Richard William Schelske, 74, of Aberdeen, ID, passed away peacefully at home in Aberdeen, surrounded by his family on June 1, 2021.

Richard (Rich) was born in American Falls, ID, on April 30, 1947 to Alexander and Anna Marie Schelske. He was the youngest of five children. He spent his younger years on the farm with his parents, brothers, and sisters. He attended Aberdeen High School and was the student body president. He loved sports and excelled as center on the basketball team and as the quarterback of the football team. He got a college scholarship to play basketball in Kansas. While there, the soccer coach noticed him and recruited him to play on the soccer team as well. After spending a year in Kansas, he returned to Idaho and continued his education at Idaho State.

On Jan. 25, 1969 he married his high school sweetheart Iris Driscoll. They made their home in Aberdeen where Rich continued to farm with his dad. They had two beautiful daughters, Chana and Amber. As a family they enjoyed Sunday drives around the farm, and get-a-ways to Island Park, and Sun Valley.

Richard was a devout Lutheran and served on their church council for many years. He sang in the church choir and enjoyed bible study groups and occasionally got to lead them.

When Rich was no longer actively farming, he spent time as a crop adjuster, realtor, and then spent 20 years as the bookkeeper at SunRiver of Idaho. When asked recently what his favorite job was, he quickly replied “Farming”.

Rich had a special appreciation for God’s beauty. Among Rich’s favorite things in life were beautiful sunsets, long drives, taking the back roads while listening to his favorite 60’s music, fall colored leaves, and good food.

Rich loved golfing, skiing, basketball, football, and watching all kinds of sports. He especially liked watching his grandkids play sports and was their number one fan.

Rich spent the last seven years living in Eagle, ID. No matter where he went he was always surrounded by family and friends. We will miss his gentle spirit, kindness and sense of humor. We love you Dad!

The family would like to extend a special thank you to all those who have reached out with prayers and love. Thank you to Heritage Hospice, David Moore, and Patti for the loving care they gave to our dad during his final days.

He is survived by: his daughters, Chana (Jeff) Duffin, Amber (Rick) Giesbrecht; five grandchildren, Jake (Shayna) Duffin, Bo (Whitney) Duffin, Sophia (Michael) Beseris, Gabrielle (Marcus) Lenhardt, and Hannah Giesbrecht; six great-grandchildren, Treyton, Byntlee, Ryker, Rowyn, Madden, and Isla. He is also survived by his siblings, Robert (Maureen) Schelske, Sandra Neff, and John Schelske.

Richard is preceded in death by his loving wife, Iris Schelske; his parents, Alexander and Anna Marie Schelske; and his sister, Jeanette Funk.

A sunset funeral was held Saturday, June 5, at the Duffin White Barn, 1890 S 2800 W Aberdeen. A viewing was held from 5 to 6:30 p.m., funeral at 7 p.m. with a graveside following at the Aberdeen Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Idaho Food Bank in memory of Richard Schelske.

Memories and condolences may be shared with the family online at www.wilksfuneralhome.com.