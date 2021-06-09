Legals starting the week of Wednesday, June 9

Annual meeting for reservoir board

Published in The Power County Press and The Aberdeen Times June 9, 2021.

ANNUAL NOTICE OF REGULAR BOARD MEETING

The Board of Directors of the American Falls Reservoir District will meet in regular session on the second Monday of each month; or in an event of a holiday or lack of a quorum on the third Monday of each month at 10:00 o’clock A.M. at the office of the District at 1035 North Lincoln, Jerome, Idaho, effective December 13, 1983, until such time as the Board shall otherwise determine.

Debbie Falconburg

Secretary to the

Board of Directors

American Falls Reservoir District