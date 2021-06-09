Thanks from the family of Eleanor Howes

The family of Eleanor Howes would like to thank Joyce Foster and all the staff at Spring Creek for the love, kindness, and care they gave our mother and grandmother while she lived there. We also appreciate Heritage Health and Hospice, especially Marion and Patti, who gave her excellent support and care. Thanks, also, to our friends who reached out with phone calls, cards, food, and prayers. We love you. Francine and Kent Rudeen, Carl and Tenille Rudeen and family, Joyce and Phil Arpke and family, The Howes family and The Ames Family

