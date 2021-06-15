Hailey Dawn Leyshon, 19, passed away June 4, 2021, at Bingham Memorial Hospital. Hailey was born April 8, 2002, in Pocatello, Idaho.

Hailey lived the first five years of her life in American Falls next door to her grandparents. In 2007, her family moved to Blackfoot where Hailey attended school in the Blackfoot School District. Hailey enjoyed attending school where she could see her friends and teachers. When Hailey was four years old, she was diagnosed with Rett syndrome, a severe neurological disease. She bravely faced her challenges and through it all she was always a happy content girl. Throughout her life Hailey has enjoyed many adventures with her devoted father and compassionate mother. She also loved eating all kinds of food and going on rides. It didn’t matter if it was a four wheeler, a car, pickup or a boat. Hailey liked getting out of the house and seeing the world around her. Her beautiful thick brunette hair was an envy to all.

Hailey has made a lasting impact on everyone who knew her and left a special mark on the world. She was the light of her family’s life and will forever be missed.

Hailey is survived by her kind loving parents, Brian and Adrienne; wonderful grandparents, Jay and Mary Leyshon, David Denton and Jana Lang ; half-sister and half-brother, Jade Miller and John Miller; step-sister Shayna Horn and step-brothers Keith Gudgel and Colton Gudgel; and many aunts, uncles and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her mother Melany Howell Dopson.

A viewing was held from 6-8 p.m. Thursday, June 10, 2021, at Hawker Funeral Home, 132 S. Shilling Avenue in Blackfoot. On Friday, June 11, 2021, a funeral service was held at 11 a.m. at Hawker Funeral Home in Blackfoot. The family met with friends prior to the funeral service. Interment and graveside services followed at Falls View Cemetery in American Falls.