Machelle “Missy” Greco, 69, of Deltona, Florida, passed away on May 30, 2021.

She was born on October 21, 1951 in Salmon, Idaho to the late Lyle and Deloris Daniels.

Missy had a spitfire personality, a tough lady with a smile, and gave generously to all her friends and family. She met her late husband, Sam Greco, while working as a cook in one of his restaurants, and she would later help him run the Lakeview Café and Hometown Cafe as his partner and wife. She made a mean Chicken Fried Steak! She also had a background in food processing quality control at Simplot.

When she had some free time, you might find Missy reading, laughing with friends, or taking the grandkids for cheeseburgers on the beach and a movie night. They all celebrate her now and always…

Missy is survived by her daughter, Heidi M. Simms and son-in-law, Brandon J. Simms; grandchildren, Abigail M. Simms and Connor J. Simms; brother, Gene Daniels; and her fur baby, Jack Daniels.

A celebration of Missy’s life was held on Saturday, June 12, at 4 p.m. at Deltona Memorial Funeral Home in Orange City, FL.

