Paul Sonnen finished a very heroic three and a half year battle with cancer in the early morning hours of June 4, 2021, at his home in Marquam, Oregon, with loved ones by his side. Paul was born January 15, 1974, in Boise, Idaho, to Bob and Linda Sonnen of American Falls. He grew up in American Falls, graduating from American Falls High School in 1992. He attended Idaho State University, finishing with a bachelor’s and master’s degrees in business management. He later achieved a bachelor’s degree in accounting from Portland State University.

In 1994, Paul married Norma Baca and had two children, Olivia (Willi) Neibaur and Garret Sonnen. Paul and Norma later divorced. On July 7, 2007, Paul married the love of his life, Melanie Casey Blood. Melanie brought with her three special gifts, Justice (Drey) Stewart, Landon (Natalie) Blood and Tharren Blood. Paul loved his children unconditionally and believed success was measured by the love they shared between them.

Paul worked as an accountant for AMI Semiconductors in Pocatello but his heart was in volunteerism. He served as president of the American Falls Chamber of Commerce and as a volunteer for 12 years with the American Falls Fire Department and Power County Search and Rescue. After moving to Oregon, he worked as an analyst for Kaiser Permanente and continued to serve the community. He spent three years as a volunteer firefighter with Tualatin Valley Fire and Rescue and later served the military members of the Oregon Army National Guard in the 41 IBCT Family Readiness Group. He planned events and catered drills and annual trainings. It was during this time the idea of a catering truck was born.

Paul is survived by his wife Melanie, his children, his grandson Axeton Stewart, his parents, and two brothers, Rich (Karin) of Homer, Alaska, and Joe (Amy Wigstrom) of Tacoma, Washington. Paul leaves behind a large, tight-knit extended family of nephews, nieces, cousins, aunts and uncles.

A viewing and burial services will be held in Oregon at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations to Power County Search and Rescue or the American Cancer Society are appreciated.