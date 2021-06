Sylvia Hayhurst, long time residence of American Falls, passed away on Sunday, Jan. 31, at Portneuf Regional Hospital. Her family invites those who knew her to a memorial celebration of Sylvia’s life and inurnment of ashes. It will be held on Saturday, June 19, at 1 p.m. at the American Falls cemetery. There will be a light lunch and visitation at the city park following the service.

