Leonard L. Jolley, 96

Leonard Lavon Jolley, 96, passed away Sunday, June 13, 2021 at his home in Sterling, ID.

Leonard was born Oct. 15, 1924 to Leonard and Edith Kinney Jolley in Burley, ID.

Leonard moved around for much of his youth as the family followed his father’s construction jobs, living in such places as Provo, UT, and Salmon, ID. At a young age, his mother married William Webb and they lived in North Fork, Pingree and Sterling. He received his education in the Provo area, Gibbonsville, and the Salmon and Spring Creek area and then finally in Pingree and Thomas High School. After high school, he served in the U.S. Army Infantry during World War II in the Philippines.

On June 10, 1957, Leonard married Melva Parrish in Elko, NV.

In his early years, Leonard worked in Aberdeen for Vanderford Potatoes, then came to Sterling and began farming after he served in the army. He worked 17 years for Bingham County Road and Bridge.

He was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Leonard liked to hunt and enjoyed fishing with his wife. He loved being around his family. He was also a member of the American Legion Post 59 in Aberdeen.

Leonard is survived by his sons, Don (Kate) Jolley of Sterling, Dean (JeriDawn) Jolley of Aberdeen and Richard Jolley of American Falls; daughter-in-law, Saundra Jones of Idaho Falls; sisters, Donna Elison of Blackfoot, Jeaneen Hollinger of Farmington, UT, and Gloria Johnson of Oregon; 12 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Melva; son, Dale Jones; three brothers and three sisters; daughter-in-law Kathy Jolley; and three grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

Graveside services were held at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 19, at the Springfield Cemetery. The family met with friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, June 18, at Hawker Funeral Home, 132 S. Shilling Avenue in Blackfoot.

