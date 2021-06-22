Robert “Bob” Steinlicht

Robert Eugene “Bob” Steinlicht was born in American Falls, ID, on Feb. 21, 1940, to Ernest Eugene and Phyllis Genevieve Walker Steinlicht.

After graduating from American Falls High School in 1958, Bob married Fay Irene Schritter in Las Vegas, NV, on March 14, 1959. Bob enlisted and served in the United State Marine Corps from 1958 to 1962.

Four children were born to Bob and Fay: Kevin (Christine), Michael (Alyssa), Troy (Kim) and Todd (Mindy). Bob worked as a police officer at the Pocatello Police Department from 1962 until he joined the family business, Ernie’s Construction, in 1973. Bob was hired as the Power County Building Administrator in 2006 and retired in that position in 2017.

Bob passed on Friday, June 11, 2021, at his home in American Falls. Bob is survived by his wife, his children, six grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. A graveside service was held at the Falls View Cemetery. Condolences may be shared at www.davisrosemortuary.com.