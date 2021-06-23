New district office possible because of federal funds

Aberdeen School District Board of Trustees discussed turning part of the old high school building into a district office and board room. The improvements are possible because of federal funds provided to improve the facilities. Business manager David Burke reported they have about $200,000 in the federal funds they can use from the lottery.

Trustees present were Todd Lowder, David Wahlen and Sherrie Mauroner. The presented plan was to take part of the commons area and turn it into a board room/banquet area and put the district offices next to that. Shannon Schultz, of Construction Services, Inc., presented a plan and the cost to complete the project. He said they…

