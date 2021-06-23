Sheriff, fire chief, emergency director thank those who helped during Cold Creek Fire

Fire destroyed two local homes

At least six different fire departments responded to a blaze near American Falls that burned down two homes and about 3,800 acres of privately owned and Bureau of Land Management ground on Monday, June 14.

Brandon D. Frias, 22, and Lucas C. Daniels, 19, of Wheatland, WY, have each been cited with a misdemeanor for starting the fire. The two were welding in an area with a fire restriction, in the Cold Creek area, just south of Indian Springs…

