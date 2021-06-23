Two from rodeo team to head to national competition after taking fourth at state

Two rodeo participants from the American Falls, Aberdeen and Rockland rodeo club earned a berth to the national championship high school rodeo in Lincoln, NE, from Friday, July 16, to Sunday, July 25.

Libby Swan, from Rockland, took fourth place in the breakaway roping competition to make it to nationals. She went 3.46 seconds in her first go. In the second go, she put herself on the scoreboard with 3.34 seconds and one point for taking ninth place. In the third go she had a…

Read the full story and more in the paper edition of The Power County Press! Subscribe Today!