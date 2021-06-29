Norma Jean Neu, 76, of American Falls, ID, died peacefully at her home on Tuesday morning, June 22, 2021 of natural causes.

Norma was born on July 11, 1944 in Aberdeen, ID, to Ivan and Norma (Jensen) Nelson. She married and had two sons, Troy and Richard, then later divorced. On Jan. 9, 1970, Norma married “the love of her life”, Dan Neu, who brought three step-kids into her life—two daughters Cheryl and Rhonda and another son Greg.

After spending four years on the “revolving plan” where they lived in Twin Falls, ID, Vancouver, WA, and Klamath Falls, OR, Mom and Dad returned to American Falls. Over her life, Norma worked for the Department of Environmental Quality, The Power County Press, and Idaho Power. She was an active member of the community and loved her involvement with the St. John’s quilting group and the Mennonite Wednesday Quilting Circle. She served on the hospital board, the Housing Authority Board, and served as a CASA volunteer, where she served as an advocate in the court system for children who had been victims of abuse and neglect. She and Dan enjoyed traveling and visited many countries and places throughout their marriage. She loved camping, sewing, baking, crocheting, crafting, playing games and spending time with her family and friends.

She is survived by her husband, Dan Neu (American Falls); her children, Troy Neu (Terri) and Richard Neu; her three step-children Rhonda Russell (Carl), Cheryl Cleveland (Mike), and Greg Neu (Paula); six grandchildren, Landon Jensen, Billee Robertson, Justin Cleveland, Collin Neu, Erika Neu and Laura Wolter; five great-grandchildren; her sister, Loretta Constantinidis (Charlie); and her three step-sisters, Doris Backstrom (Nicholas), Ruth Parrish (Marvin) and Vivian Lloyd (Paul); and many cousins and precious friends. Preceding her in death, her brothers, Allen Nelson (Pat), Harvey Nelson (Adrianna) and Donald “Butch” Nelson; her step-brother, Glen Horsch (Joyce), and her grandson, Nicholas Cleveland.

Funeral services were held on Monday, June 28, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in American Falls. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.davisrosemortuary.com.