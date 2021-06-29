Ruth Adams, 94

Ruth Mae Herbert Adams, 94, formerly of Sterling, ID, passed away peacefully on Monday, June 21, 2021 surrounded by her family at home in American Fork, UT.

She was born May 4, 1927, in Clearfield, UT, to Theodore and Ruth Barlow Herbert. She attended elementary school in Sterling, ID, and high school in Aberdeen, ID. Her mom passed away when she was 12, so she learned many of her homemaking skills from her father who farmed and took care of their five children.

She graduated from high school in May of 1945 and married her high school sweetheart, Don LeRoy Adams on May 21, 1945t in the Salt Lake City LDS Temple, while Don was on leave from the Army. After Don was discharged from the Army, they made their home in Sterling. They moved to Pocatello for two years while Don attended ISU and then moved back to Sterling when they purchased Ruth’s father’s farm and lived there until Don passed away in June, 2008. She has lived in Utah with her daughters for the past 13 years.

Ruth was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and was extremely involved in Primary with the scouting program for the 11 year old boys for over 37 years at a ward and stake level. She loved that calling. She was the Relief Society President in Lakeview Ward. She loved to go down to Utah at Conference time every April with her close girlfriends. She was the ultimate wife and homemaker, and was known to effortlessly whip up a seven-course meal without anyone even realizing she had done it. She was a hard act for her daughters and daughters-in-law to follow. She was known for her “Grandpa Don Breakfast”—bacon, eggs, toast, hash-browns, and Tang, much to the delight of all the grandkids. They all speak fondly of it to this day.

Ruth was all about service to those around her — especially her family. She repeatedly expressed the importance of keeping the commandments so that we could be blessed as a family and be together forever. She always encouraged us to write our personal and family history.

Ruth is preceded in death by her sweetheart, Don LeRoy Adams; siblings and spouses, Patricia (Jay) Steed, Duane (Carol) Herbert, and Marilyn (Rowayne) Andersen. She is survived by her youngest brother, Victor (Dalene) Herbert, of Pocatello, ID; eight children, Don (Dennae) Adams of Orem, UT, Gary (Marilyn) Adams of St. George, UT, Steven (Penny) Adams, of Sterling, Richard (Stephanie, deceased) Adams, of Spanish Fork, UT, Diane (Bruce) Mullenix of American Fork, Cindy (Blain) Empey of American Fork, Sherri Horrocks of Sterling, and RaNae (Eric) Duclos of Eagle Mountain, UT; 32 grandchildren; 91 great-grandchildren.

A viewing was held Friday, June 25, at Hawker Funeral Home in Blackfoot, from 6 to 8 p.m. Funeral services were held on Saturday, June 26, at Lakeview Ward, Springfield, at 11 a.m., and were preceded by a viewing from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., at the same location. Interment was immediately after the funeral at the Groveland Cemetery under the direction of Hawker Funeral Home. We express gratitude to the many people who assisted in the care of Mom during her last days.

Ruth’s funeral service was broadcast via Zoom and can be viewed at https://zoom.us/j/96542640555