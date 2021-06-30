Plenty on tap July 2, 3, for Independence Day

While the Fourth of July promises to be a quiet Sunday, there will be no shortage of events in Power County for the Fourth of July weekend.

Starting the weekend off will be a fireworks show on Friday, July 2, sponsored by the company Affinity Network Solutions, at Willow Bay Resort. On Saturday, July 3, Indian Springs Resort and RV Park will host concerts, karaoke, games, food vendors and a movie. Also on Saturday, July 3, the city of Rockland will return to hosting a series of community events.

Affinity Network Solutions will also host a fireworks show in Aberdeen on Friday, July 2. The show in American Falls will start at 9:30 p.m. and the show in Aberdeen at 10 p.m. Affinity business…

