Chamber serves about 1,900 for breakfast

The Aberdeen Chamber of Commerce sponsored breakfast for Aberdeen Daze Saturday, June 26, served about 1,900 plates of food. The breakfast began at 6 a.m. and was still going strong until almost 11 a.m. with the line back to the corner of the park for a lot of that time.

The breakfast kicked of the “Aberdeen Strong” Aberdeen Daze celebration on Saturday …

