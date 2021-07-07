Times Top News

Chamber serves about 1,900 for breakfast

The Aberdeen Chamber of Commerce sponsored breakfast for Aberdeen Daze Saturday, June 26, served about 1,900 plates of food. The breakfast began at 6 a.m. and was still going strong until almost 11 a.m. with the line back to the corner of the park for a lot of that time.

The breakfast kicked of the “Aberdeen Strong” Aberdeen Daze celebration on Saturday …

