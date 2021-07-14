Daniel Mathew Thaxton, 53, of American Falls, ID, passed away on Wednesday, July 7, 2021, at his home.

Dan was born April 4, 1968, in Honolulu, Hawaii to Larry and EseEse Thaxton. He is the oldest of four children. He grew up in Alameda, CA.

After graduating he served in the Army during the Gulf War participating in the Liberation of Kuwait. Dan went into the law enforcement program and played football at Idaho State University.

He married Jennifer Wright in 1997. Together they had one daughter, Olivia Sanonu Thaxton, in 2004.

Dan is survived by his wife Jennifer, daughter Olivia, parents Larry and EseEse Thaxton, sisters, Tasha and Tina, and one brother Jimmy. He is preceded in death by his sister Tanya.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made at The Bank of Commerce for Olivia Thaxton’s college fund.

A military graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 14, at the Falls View Cemetery in American Falls, ID. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.davisrosemortuary.com.