Diane Stone

Diane Lee Huber Stone passed away at home, age 70, after several health issues.

Diane was born Sept. 3, 1950, in American Falls, ID, to Lawrence and Leona Huber.

She graduated from American Falls High School class of 1968. Diane went to Beauty School and received her cosmetology license. While attending Beauty School she met Robert Stone. They later married on March 23, 1971.

Diane is survived by her husband of 50 years, Robert; son, Shane (Jolene) Stone; daughter, Stacey (Brandon) Nichols; grandchildren, Tabatha Chavez, D’Angelos White, Gabriela Caballero, Alek Caballero, and Chevy Nichols; sister, Kelley Smith; and nephew, Jake Aga.

A visitation service was from 10 to 10:40 a.m. on Thursday, July 8, at Davis-Rose Mortuary and Monuments in American Falls. A graveside service followed at 11 a.m. at Falls View Cemetery. To share condolences, memories, and photos please visit www.davisrosemortuary.com.