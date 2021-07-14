Leora Jane Rogers passed away on Thursday, July 1, 2021 in Rigby, ID, after a courageous battle with cancer.

Leora was born on May 11, 1941 in American Falls, ID, to George Curtis and Mae Fifield Peck and was raised on a farm in Aberdeen, ID.

Leora married Wayne Rogers on April 10, 1999.

Leora enjoyed owning and riding horses, porcelain doll crafting, pine trees and flower beds. She was a very talented seamstress. She enjoyed camping, RZR riding and embroidery. Playing with her grandchildren was one of her favorite hobbies.

Leora was involved with the Bouse VFW Women’s Auxiliary.

Leora was preceded in death by her parents, George and Mae; her husband, Wayne Rogers; three brothers, one sister and son, Dennis Baisch.

Leora is survived by her son, Don Baisch (Sonya) of Rigby, ID; daughter, Dodi Blom (Max) of Rigby, ID; brothers, Rulon Peck of Pocatello, ID, Clarence Peck of Blackfoot, ID; sisters, Zelma Adams of Shelley, ID, Janiel Howell of American Falls, ID. Leora is also survived by many others who called her “Granny”.

The family would like to extend a gracious Thank You to Brio Healthcare Services/Home Health and Hospice for the care they gave Leora.

There are no public services planned for Leora at this time.