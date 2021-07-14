Manufactured Double Wide Home with Land, $109,000 cash, 1863 W. 750 S. Springfield, 3 Bed, 2 Bath, 1200 Sq. feet, 1.75 Acres. Listed by Alma Medel – Premier Properties Real Estate Co., 460 E Oak St #A, Pocatello ID 83201, 208-221-3480 (Call or text), Built in 1969, the home is on a foundation but it hasn’t been converted to real property in county records. Enjoy the great views with lots of room to spread out. All new electrical and plumbing to the house, kitchen plumbing all new, shared well (w/ new hydrant, pressure tank) is on the property, newer Pella double paned windows, new garbage dispenser, stove is one year old, the furnace was just recently serviced this past winter, and the seller is also including a 55 inch TV.

