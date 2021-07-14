Water issues top of mind for A.F. Council

American Falls water use continues to rise – and was already roughly double per resident what most Idahoans used in a year, members of the city council said in the city council meeting on Wednesday, July 7.

Lawn irrigation seems to be the biggest culprit. In the winter, the water pumped out of city wells and the water flowing into the city’s treatment plant remains roughly the same. But in the summer, the city pumps much more out than comes flowing back into the system – presumably water used…

