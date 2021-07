Power County will be accepting sealed bids for a 1979 International Water Truck with 850,000 miles with a minimum bid of $4,500 to be submitted to the Clerk’s Office at 543 Bannock Ave. American Falls, ID 83211 by August 6, 2021 at 4:00 pm. Truck can be viewed at the Power County Landfill please call (208) 226-1129. Bids will be opened at the Commissioners meeting on August 9, 2021 at 10:00 am.

Thanks for reading! Read more in this week's print edition.Subscribe Today!