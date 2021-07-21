Fourteen speak on proposal for law enforcement partnership with Bingham County

A public hearing was held by the Aberdeen City Council Tuesday, July 13, on partnering with the Bingham County Sheriff’s Department for law enforcement services. If the city council decides to do that, it will dissolve the Aberdeen Police Department.

Around 30 people were in attendance at the public hearing and 14 spoke at the meeting. Council members present were Karalee Krehbiel, Mary Leisy, Brian Schneider, Alan Summers and Karl Vollmer.

Before people were allowed to address the council, mayor Larry Barrett explained that this is not an attempt to de-fund the Aberdeen Police Department, like it has been posted on Facebook. Aberdeen faces challenges and this may be one way to help with those challenges. The challenges the city is facing are budgetary, attracting people to the city to become police officers and keeping the personnel in Aberdeen.

No decision has been made yet….

