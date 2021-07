Joey D. Williams was born on July 24, 1967 in Pocatello, ID. He passed away peacefully following an illness at the age of 53 on Wednesday, July 14, 2021 at Portneuf Medical Center.

Honoring his wishes, Joey will be cremated under the care of Downard Funeral Home, 241 North Garfield Ave,, Pocatello, ID 83204 (208) 233-0686.

