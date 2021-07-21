Ruth “Irene” Tiede

The Tiede family and friends lost their precious Matriarch to the arms of our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Sunday, July 11, 2021.

Irene was born in Aberdeen, ID, on Aug. 9, 1920, to Abraham and Aganetha Dick. She was raised on the family farm and graduated from Aberdeen High School in 1938.

She married Fred Tiede on Sept. 15, 1939. They built a home in South Pleasant Valley and welcomed daughter, Sheryl Diane in 1944 and son, Gary Fred in 1946. They enjoyed farming for many years, with Irene working alongside Fred, cooking for large groups of workers and keeping a beautiful home until retirement. Her designated farm duty was hauling water out of the cistern and butchering chickens.

Fred and Irene loved to travel with family and friends and she enjoyed traveling and retelling the stories of their adventures together. They were married 63 years when Fred passed away in 2002. Irene was a devout Christian and enjoyed sharing her faith with others. She enjoyed many hobbies including crocheting, ceramics, knitting and quilting. Irene most enjoyed giving her handmade crafts to her loved ones as gifts for special occasions. Most of all, she loved to visit with loved ones and recall memories with incredibly accurate detail.

She was preceded in death by her parents, siblings, Clifford Dick and Mildred Brown, her best friend and husband, Fred, her beloved son, Gary, and an infant daughter. Irene is survived by her daughter, Sheryl Brucks, two grandchildren, three great-grandchildren and seven great-great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her daughter-in-law, Debbie Tiede, and bonus grandchildren and six great-grandchildren, whom she dearly loved.

Irene was loved by many and always enjoyed having visitors in her home. She was fortunate enough to live in her own home with the help of her daughter-in-law, Debbie, and family members, Jeff and Diana Stewart, until she returned to her home in heaven.

Funeral services were held Friday, July 15, at the American Falls Christian Fellowship Church with interment at the Falls View Cemetery. Please consider making a donation to your favorite charity in memory of Irene.

