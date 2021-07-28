Kirk Matthew Stroschein, 65, passed away. A full obituary will be posted in next week’s paper. A visitation will be held from 6-8 p.m. on Thursday July, 29, 2021, at Wilks Funeral Home, 211 W. Chubbuck Road, Chubbuck, Idaho. A rosary will be held at 12:30 p.m. on Friday July 30, 2021, at St. Marys Catholic Church, 376 Roosevelt Street American Falls, Idaho. A funeral mass will follow at 1:30 p.m. Interment will take place following the services in the Falls View cemetery in American Falls. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at wilksfuneralhome.com.

